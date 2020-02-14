Family fun during Grand Rapids World of Winter festival this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is a perfect weekend to celebrate all things winter here in Grand Rapids! The World of Winter festival has a super fun schedule planned for this weekend, including the Ice Sculpture Walking Tour! The walking tour will be taking place today, Saturday, and Sunday from 6pm – 7pm starting at Rosa Parks Circle. Families can travel around Downtown Grand Rapids to view over 50 beautiful ice sculptures outside businesses and organizations. You can either join a free guided tour or do a self guided tour with your family!

Another family fun activity to enjoy this weekend is Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids this Saturday from 10am to non at Rosa Parks Circle thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Kids 17 and under can skate for free, skate rentals including. Milk Means More and Biggby are even providing FREE hot cocoa! This program runs every Saturday morning throughout the rest of the month!

There are so many fun things happening around West Michigan this weekend. For a full list of activities and events happening this weekend, check out my Weekend Fun Guide! Although it’ll be cold, bundle up and have fun with your family Where You Live!