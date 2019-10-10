Family fun all over West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team8 may be predicting a chilly weekend but don’t let that stop your family from partaking in all the fun, fall activities taking place all over West Michigan! Bundle up and check out everything going on!

Coppelia at Care Ballet

The performance “Coppelia” is taking place at Care Ballet this weekend on Saturday at 11am and 3pm and Sunday at 3pm at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. CARE Ballet is a non profit that brings ballet to schools and includes kids performing for kids! They put on beautiful performances so you won’t want to miss this!

Harvest Festival at Blandford Nature Center

Join Blandford Nature Center for their annual celebration of autumn with classic fall fun this Saturday from 10am – 4pm! They’ll have tons of activities including scarecrow making, candle dipping, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, games and crafts, and more! Families can also enjoy donuts, cider, and other delicious treats!

Holland Fall Fest

Celebrate everything you love about fall this weekend in Downtown Holland on Friday and Saturday! There will be fall themed activities and games for families to enjoy including watching a jack-o-lantern contest, pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more! There will be free activities for children from 12pm – 3pm on Saturday throughout Downtown Holland!

Trick or Treat Trail

Trick or Treat Trail is a fun, festive, family event taking place this Saturday from 4-6pm at Lamar Park in Wyoming! This event is connecting local businesses with the community so bring the whole family out to enjoy free candy, games, face painting, bounce houses, and more!

Urban HayDay in Hudsonville

The annual free fall festival, Urban Hay Day, is taking place in Hudsonville this Saturday from 11am – 4pm thanks to Todd Wenzel Chevrolet. Families can hop on a hayride and travel around town where they’ll see pumpkin activities, eat fall foods, play on bounce houses, pet animals at the critter barn, and more!

Fall Family Day at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Visit the Children’s Garden this Saturday from 1pm – 4pm for a fabulous fall family fun day! There will be activities including fall-inspired tunes, stories, art demo, and event making your own flower journal. Kids can even create their own nature inspired costume to take on a hands-on nature walk to learn about the shapes of leaves.

Grand Rapids Griffins Opening Night

The Griffins kick off their season this Friday at 7pm at the Van Andel Arena! The Griffins are offering a special discount for families with $4 off per ticket on the day of the game! When you go to buy your ticket, just type in GRKIDS into the promo code. The game will feature $2 hot dogs and post-game open skate!

Post Family Farms Fall Festival

Post Family Farms is hosting their fall festival this Saturday from 10am – 6pm. The farm is overflowing with pumpkins, squash, gourds, and more fall farm fun! They have U-pick pumpkins, hayrides, bonfires, delicious donuts, corn mazes, and more!

Fire Prevention Open House

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is teaming up with National Fire Protection Association to promote Fire Prevention Week. The campaign works to educate everyone about the small important actions you can take to keep those around you safe! The open house is Saturday from 11am – 1pm at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.