Family friendly weekend events in West Michigan

Pedal Project 1

Every Saturday through October 27th, Project 1 by ArtPrize will be having different unique events. This week is Pedal Project 1! You and your family can explore the beautiful art displays by Project 1 from the unique perspective of your bike seat. This is a guided bike tour feathering stops Downtown Grand Rapids, MLK Park, Tanglefoot, and the African American Art & Music Festival. Registration opens at 8:30am and the bike ride begins at 10am. You can find a bike route map here!

Smithsonian Museum Day 2019

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is participating in the Smithsonian Museum Day this Saturday from 10am – 5pm! This is an annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian magazine. The Grand Rapids Museum will provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket! The ticket will give free admission for two people and are available to download on the Smithsonian Magazine website.

Michigan Apple Fest

The Michigan Apple Fest is happening this Saturday from 10am – 7pm at Rogers Park in Sparta! The event features tons of games and activities for kids to enjoy along with food made with Michigan Apples by local restaurants. There will also be cider and donuts to enjoy!

Symphony on the West Side

The Grand Rapids Symphony returns to John Ball Park for the FREE family-friendly community concert, Symphony on the West Side. The concert will be taking place this Saturday with pre-concert activities for kids and families. The concert is free but you must have a ticket which can be reserved at the Grand Rapids Symphony office, John Ball Zoo, or other neighborhood establishments.

Symphony on the West Side 2018

International Red Panda Day

The John Ball Zoo is celebrating International Red Panda Day this Saturday, September 21st! Families can come out and help celebrate and learn awesome facts about these animals. There will be games, activities, conservation information, and more! What better way to celebrate International Red Panda Day than visit with everyone’s favorite Red Pandas, Wasabi and Wyatt!

Allendale Fall Festival

The annual Allendale Fall Festival is this Saturday, September 21st from 11am – 7pm at Allendale Community Park! The festival will include a car show, craft show, softball tournament, food trucks, kids activities, and more!

Family FunFest

The annual Family FunFest presented by Give Me Hope is this Saturday, September 21st from 2-7pm at Nelis’ Dutch Village! Admission is free with donation to attend the Family FunFest! Guests can enjoy several fun rides and activities, petting zoo, exhibits, and more. There will also be a car show in the Holland Town Center parking lot.

Dawg Catcher 2019 at Millennium Park

This is a free family event to show your Bulldog prize while giving back to the West Michigan community! Volunteers will participate in cleaning up around Millennium Park! Registration starts at 9:15am and the event is from 10am-12pm. Snack, lunch, and water will be provided. The first 50 people to RSVP will receive a free t-shirt.

Kids Craft Day

The Fulton Street Artisans Market is hosting Kids Craft Day for an afternoon of fun this Sunday, September 22nd from 11am – 3pm. There will be free crafts and activities for the kids plus a variety of food trucks!

Princess and Superhero Weekend

Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo is hosting a Princesses and Superhero Weekend all weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday from 9am – 6pm, guests can come dressed as their favorite princess or superhero and enjoy all the fun the farm offers.

Step Up for Down Syndrome

Step Up for Down Syndrome is this Saturday, September 21st from 8:30am – 12pm at Fifth Third Ballpark! This is a family-friendly event open to all children and adults with Down syndrome, their families, friends, and local supporters. This celebration will include live music, games, prizes, meeting and taking pictures with Whitecaps mascot, and hanging out around the ballpark!