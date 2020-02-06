Family friendly fun this weekend in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s so many fun things to do with your family this weekend! There’s something happening for all ages like friendly competitions, festivals, family fun days and so much more! I hope you and your family have a great weekend Where You Live!

Grand Rapids Griffins Princess Day

The Grand Rapids Griffins are home this Sunday afternoon for their Princess Game! There will be a wide variety of characters for fans to get pictures and autographs. Game starts at 4pm with doors opening at 3pm for photo opportunities!

Human Hungry Hungry Hippos on Ice

Your favorite board game comes to life this weekend for the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos on Ice this Sunday as part of the World of Winter Festival! Get the family and head to Rosa Parks Circle all afternoon for this fun event that’s perfect for all ages.

Winter Family Fun Day at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Garden is hosting a special Winter Family Day in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden this Saturday from 1pm – 4pm. Families will be able to observe ice sculptures being made, create winter inspired art projects, take a nature walk, and so much more! There will even be hot chocolate to keep you warm.

Festivus 2020 in Battle Creek

Battle Creek is hosting a family friendly event this Saturday from 1pm – 3pm at Leila Arboretum. The Festivus 2020: The Cardboard Sled Race invites families to come have fun together for the cardboard sled competition. Those who participate must only use cardboard for their sleds but they encourage you to get creative with your creation! Registration starts at 1pm and the race begins at 2pm. There will be food, music, and other activities as well!

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Kids 17 and under can skate for free on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

Air Zoo’s Open Cockpit Month

Air Zoo will be hosting their Open Cockpit Month every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through March 1st! Guests will have the unique opportunity to view and sit in the cockpit of the world’s most famous and incredible aircrafts. This is free with general admission!

Binder Park Zoomobile – Growing Up Wild

Binder Park Zoo is bringing the zoo to Schrier Park on Sunday from 2-3pm for a fun FREE educational program with live animals. Being an animal parent is a tough job and this program showcases all the difficulties of raising young animals in the wild. Join us as we explore the fun and exciting ways animal young learn to hunt, forage, survive and thrive in nature.

WinterFest

Come and enjoy WinterFest this Saturday from 12-4pm at Sandy Pines Recreational Community Center. Celebrate Winter and tell tales of Summer at Sandy Pines WinterFest! Join your fellow Sandy Piners snow, hail, rain or shine at the Phase 1 Pavilion for a winter bonfire, outdoor winter games, snowman building and sledding, indoor games, bingo, and more! Admission is free, and snacks will be available for purchase.

Prismatica on Monroe

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the new interactive light instillation in Downtown Grand Rapids, this weekend is your chance! Prismatica on Monroe features 25 pivoting prisms, creating modern ice palace that transmits and reflects color and lights. Stop by 555 Monroe Ave to check it out!