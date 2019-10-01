Family friendly events for first weekend of October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – October is here which means tons of fall and Halloween activities and events taking place all around West Michigan. I have a full list of events your family will FALL in love with!

Zeeland Pumpkinfest

The Zeeland Pumpkinfest is back this weekend for it’s 35th year of fun! This two day event includes tons of free and affordable activities for everyone to enjoy including a big parade, scavenger hunts, kids zones, and so much more!

Air Zoo 40th Anniversary

The Air Zoo 40th anniversary celebrations continue for their spy-posium event taking place all weekend! Guests will have the opportunity to learn about spy planes straight from pilots and crew members. Get your tickets for this educational and fun event on Air Zoo’s website!

Michigan Mac and Cheese Festival

Kalamazoo is hosting Michigan’s Mac and Cheese Festival on Saturday from 3-7pm at Homer Stryker Field, home of the Kalamazoo Growlers. The festival is presented by Milk Means More and includes local food vendors highlighting their unique tac on mac and cheese! Get tickets at macandcheesemi.com.

Red Flannel Festival

One of the oldest festivals in Michigan, the Red Flannel Festival is taking place this Saturday in Cedar Springs! There will be arts & crafts, parade, car show, activities, food, and more!

Twilight Tour at John Ball Zoo

Families can experience the zoo in a new light with flashlights and adventures! Head to John Ball Zoo on Friday, Saturday 27th from 7-8:30pm for a guided tour of the zoo as the sun goes down. Kids will be able to learn how to use their senses at night and how animals adapt to the dark.

Rocktober Festival

Lewis Farm Market & Petting Zoo is celebrating the month of October with wagon rides, apple picking, activities, performances, and more!

Holland Harvest Festival

This festival is celebrating all things fall at the Windmill Island Gardens! There will be tons of family friendly activities including arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunts, and more! Guests are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes! Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and Holland residents.

Grandville Fall Fest

The Fall Fest is taking place this Saturday from 11am – 4pm in Downtown Grandville! They’ll have wagon rides, inflatables, live bands, activities for kids, fall themed games and crafts, and delicious food! There will also be pumpkin carving!

Downtown Kalamazoo Skeletour

Downtown Kalamazoo is going to get spooky throughout the month of October with their Skeletour! The kick-off party is on October 5th with kids activities, pumpkin carving, live entertainment, and food!

Pups and Pumpkins

Autumn Harvest Farms is inviting families and their well behaved pups out for a day of fun this Saturday from 1-6pm! They’ll have hayrides, pumpkin picking, doggy prizes, costume contests and more!

Free Admission Skating Session

Every Saturday starting October 5th, Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink is offering free admission between 1:30-4:30pm and 6:30-9:30pm!

Haunted Hall in Muskegon

The Haunted Hall will be at the Lakes Mall in Muskegon every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7-10pm.

Color the Park 2019

Color the Park is a 1.5 mile course which families can walk or run while having color powder tossed on them throughout the course! There will be music, food, entertainment following the run. The walk/runs start at 6pm in Hudsonville. This is a fundraiser will raise money for Park Elementary. This is a great way to have fun while being active.