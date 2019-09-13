Family friendly events at Project 1 this weekend

Project 1 by ArtPrize is back for their second weekend of fun this Saturday, September 14th! They have two special events happening that are great for families to come out and enjoy!

WestSide StreetFair

This family-centric community event is a chance to get outside and see all that the WestSide has to offer this Saturday from 11am – 6pm at Rockford Construction. This event highlights the businesses & non-profits of the WestSide and all the amazing work being done on this side of the city. The event will feature tons of arts & education themed activities, live bands, delicious food, comedy stage, and more.

Rosa Park Circle Activities

11a-3p: Meijer’s Grand Taste Truck will be there giving away Simply Cheetos, Gatorade, Larabar Brownie bites, Huggies Diapers, J & J baby shampoo and more. Families will also be able to participate in art-making activities, including coloring and sidewalk chalk.

12-6p: Project 1 by ArtPrize’s Mobile Workshop will be in Rosa Park Circle for contemporary art-inspired art-making activities!

Project 1 will be having fun events happening every Saturday until October 27th! Maranda is proud to be the official Education Media Partner for Project 1 by ArtPrize and will be highlighting their special events every week. Check out their website for a full list of their weekly family friendly activities!