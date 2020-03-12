Family-friendly events and activities in West Michigan this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out my list of family fun!

Unicorn Party

The Forever Curious Children’s Museum is hosting a Unicorn Party this Saturday from 11am – 2pm! It’s going to be a magical day with special unicorn themed crafts, activities, and snacks! This party is free with admission.

Broadway Grand Rapids presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Broadway Grand Rapids brings you Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this weekend at the DeVos Performance Hall! The performance will include songs from the original movie, Oompa-Loompas, and so much more! Tickets are on sale now here!

Free Day at GRPM

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering a Museum Free Day this Sunday from 10am to 5pm thanks to Kent County Farm Bureau! There will be tons of hands on activities as well as exhibits such as TOYS! and Design Zone apart of the free day.

St. Patrick’s Day at Holland Museum

The Holland Museum is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday from 1pm – 2:30pm! Kids will get to build their own leprechaun trap along with other crafts and activities!

Lucky Treasure Hunt

The Howard Christensen Nature Center is hosting a Lucky Treasure Hunt this Saturday from 1pm – 3pm! Kids and families will have the opportunities to try and find the hidden treasure through following clues throughout the nature center.

Aladdin presented by GR Ballet School Junior Company

The Grand Rapids Junior Ballet presents 2 weekends of Aladdin at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre! Tickets are available now.

Butterflies at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The butterflies are blooming at the Frederik Meijer Gardens with thousands of butterflies and over 60 different species! Families can explore the exhibit and see all the beautiful butterflies from all over the world. Kids can learn tons too through the special educational programming and participate in butterfly-themed activities.

Flick’s Family Film Festival

Every week, Flick’s Family Film Festival will feature a new free film through the end of April! Starting Friday through March 19th, Celebration Cinema will be screening Angry Birds and it’s free for all kids 12 years and under. Check out celebrationcinema.com for the full schedule.

Matilda, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre continues their performance of Matilda, The Musical this weekend through March 22nd. Get your tickets now!

Free movie at Frauenthal Center

Once a month, the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon offers free family movies! March’s free movie is taking place this Sunday at 3pm and will be screening Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Check out their website for other month’s movies!

Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is thrilled to bring you Frozen Jr. this weekend and next. Shows take place this Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 1pm & 4pm, and Sunday at 2pm. You and your family can come sing along and witness the power bond of sisterhood. Tickets are available now!

Home Games: