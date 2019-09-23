Fall Festivals in West Michigan this weekend

This weekend is the first official weekend of fall and with that brings tons of fun, family-friendly fall festivals for you to enjoy!

43rd Annual Harvest Fest in Rockford

The 43rd Annual Harvest Fest in Rockford will be held in Downtown Rockford all weekend long! All the favorite activities will be back including the Classic Car Show, Chili Cook Off, Kids Tractor Pull, Beer tents, Rotary Chicken Dinners, Make-It & Take-It Scarecrows, Trick or Treating and much more!

Fall Fling Festival

Lewis and Farm Market & Petting Zoo is getting ready to “fling” into October with their Fall Fling Festival on Saturday from 9am-6pm. The event will include wage rides, apple picking, delicious food, live entertainment, and more family-friendly activities!

Caledonia Harvest Festival 2019

The Caledonia Harvest Festival is a fall celebration that brings together area businesses and organizations to offer free family-orientated activities for everyone to enjoy! This festival is on Saturday from 10am – 2pm. Enjoy pumpkins, face painting, games, live DJ, food trucks, giveaways, photo booth, and more!

Fall Activities at Schwallier’s Country Basket

Schwallier’s Country Basket is hosting tons of fall activites this Friday for families to enjoy! Kids will be able to enjoy corn maze, play area, cow train, and more!

Fall Harvest Festival and Tractor Show

The Fall Harvest is all weekend in Hastings! The public is invited to experience the fall harvest techniques along with activities everyone will enjoy! Cost is just $6 for adults and $4 for kids.

10th Annual Wurst Festival Ever

The New Salem Corn Maze will be kicking off the fall season with the annual Wurst Festival Ever all weekend long! They’ll have live entertainment, haunted attractions, inflatables, games, corn maze, and delicious food!

Fall Fun at Crane’s Orchard

Crane’s Orchard in Fennville is kicking off the fall season this Saturday from 10am – 6pm with loads of family fun. Families will be able to enjoy one of the best corn mazes around along with cow train and hayrides.

Post Family Farms Fall Festival

Post Family Farms in Hudsonville is celebrating fall by inviting you and your family to come enjoy tons of activities! Activities include a hayride to a pumpkin patch, play areas, nature trails, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, corn maze, kids crafts and games, and more!

5th Annual Harvest Fest

Fall is here and Candlestone Resort in Belding is celebrating by throwing their 5th annual Harvest Fest this Saturday from 12-6pm. There will be tons of vendors, crafts, activities, games, hayrides, music, and more!