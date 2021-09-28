Explorer Art Museums around the world from your own home with these great virtual tours!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Take a trip to different art museums around the world and enjoy world famous art-work from your very own home. These immersive, virtual tours will introduce you to different artists, mediums, and artwork. This is a great way to expand your ArtPrize experience without having to leave Grand Rapids. Check it outT

Guggenheim Museum, New York

Google’s Street View feature lets visitors tour the Guggenheim’s famous spiral staircase without ever leaving home. From there, you can discover incredible works of art from the Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary eras.

The Frick Collection, New York

Explorer your way through this interactive map for a tour of The Frick Collection’s beautiful building and collections of art from the likes of Bellini, Rembrandt, Vermeer, and more.

The National Gallery, London

A backdrop to London’s four lions in Trafalgar Square, the National is home to 2,300 publicly owned paintings, watercolors, drawings and other European art from the 13th to the mid-20th century. There are seven exhibition spaces of Renaissance art and the Central Hall to explore in its 360-view virtual touring pages, from portraits to large dramatic altarpieces.

The National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

Available on the National Gallery website, also close to the public, you can admire 3D virtual tours, at the moment they are: Raphael and his circle virtual tour and Degas at the Opera virtual tour

Louvre Museum, Paris

This Parisian museum offers three virtual tours which include: Egyptian Antiquities, a Collections from the Pharaonic period, The remains of the Louvre’s Moat, originally built as a fortress by King Philippe Auguste, The Advent of the Artist where you discover artworks from Delacroix, Rembrandt or Tintoretto.

Metropolitan Museum of Art’s #MetKids, New York

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (aka the Met) developed #MetKids for, with, and by kids—but we think parents and teachers will have just as much fun using it. Our favorite features include a fun and highly interactive map, a “time machine” search function, informational and how-to videos, and so much more.

Vatican Museums, Rome

The Vatican Museums’ website offers a 360 virtual tour of some of the Museum’s areas, including the Sistine Chapel.

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

The Dutch museum that honors the life and work of Vincent van Gogh is closed but it’s bringing the museum to you. Take a look inside the museum!

The Uffizi Gallery, Florence

The virtual tour offered by the Uffizi cannot replace the real visit but still, you have the opportunity can scroll through more than 300,000 works in the digital archives of such an iconic museum and see work of the best artists of all time. All the big names are there. I wouldn’t want to miss it.

Picasso Museum, Barcelona

Besides the extensive catalog on Picasso’s works, the 360 virtual touroffers a visit to the patios of the Museum for a journey through the history of Barcelona.