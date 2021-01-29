Explore winter at Frugthaven Farm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you and your family would like to be the first to discover cool places in West Michigan, Maranda has found the perfect location! It’s called Frugthaven Farm, pronounced Froog-tah-ven, and it’s run by the Petersen family!

The Petersens are re-inventing what used to be a very well loved and family-friendly orchard in Greenville. They have 100 acres of apples, an onsite boutique, a coffee shop as well as event venues. A fresh market will be opening soon with local meats, cheeses and produce. They welcome families to come and explore the outdoors at the farm for the winter. There is a one mile trail, a half mile trail as well as an ice rink.

Open Monday-Friday 6am-6pm

Saturday 7am-5pm

Closed Sunday

11466 W. Carson Road

Greenville

616-754-9223