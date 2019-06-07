Exciting times for preschool and high school graduates
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - Whether it’s graduating from preschool, kindergarten, or high school – students across Kent County are getting ready for their big day of walking across the stage. Families are so proud of their graduates during this bittersweet time. School News Network made this amazing video to showcase all the graduates as they transition to the next chapter of their life.
Congratulations to all graduates apart of the Class of 2019!
