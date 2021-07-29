Every Michigan high school coach in the state is receiving mental health training through the be nice. program

As we have seen in the recent events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the mental pressure on our

athletes can be crippling. While we mourn the loss of Simone Biles’s participation in the 2020

games, we in turn have the opportunity to recognize the strength of stepping down in order to

take care of our mental health. Biles shows us there is no level of competition worth pushing our

mental health aside.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has added a be nice. training to their roster as the

mental health component for the coaches’ season rules meeting. This is the third year the

MHSAA has called upon the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan to provide specifically

curated mental health training centered around student-athletes, coaches, and trainers using

the be nice. action plan.

This year, the MHF created a 7-minute short film highlighting a female student-athlete

experiencing symptoms of depression. Ultimately, with the help of a teammate and her coach,

she is empowered through proper treatment. The be nice. action plan instills a common

language to help coaches facilitate conversations about mental health and wellness on their

team. When faced with a crisis or concern, they will have the tools to take action.