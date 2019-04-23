Every day is Earth Day at West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science takes learning to a whole new level with providing their students with so many amazing and fun activities, both indoors and outdoors! Students get the opportunity to participate in hands on learning throughout their 62-acres of outdoor classroom, transitioning from desks to dirt!

We visited their campus today to see how these students are continuing to celebrate Earth Day – by planting trees! Several students, ranging from elementary to high school age, partnered up to give back to the environment!