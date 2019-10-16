Events and activities for family fun this weekend

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Kids Marathon

Kids have been running a half mile to a mile every week since August to complete 26.2 miles as part of the Kids Marathon! The final 1.2 miles of the marathon will be completed this Saturday at 1:30pm on the official race course of the Grand Rapids Marathon, at David D. Hunting YMCA. Even if your kid did not participate in the program the past 2 months, all kids are still invited to participate this weekend!

Zoo Goes Boo

Zoo Goes Boo kicks off this weekend at John Ball Zoo! Head to the zoo for 2 weekends of trick or treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, games and more! Kids are encouraged to wear their costume. The event is taking place October 18th – 20th and 25th – 27th from 10am – 4pm.

Frozen Jr. at GR Civic Theatre

The power of sisterhood comes alive this weekend for the magical tale of Anna and Elsa in the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s performance of Frozen Jr. The performances start on October 18th and run until October 27th for $15 a ticket.

Hocus Pocus at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Head to the Kalamazoo State Theatre this Saturday for Hocus Pocus, movie starts at 8pm. Guests are encouraged to dress up and indulge in donut holes and fall drinks. Tickets are $7 for kids 17 and under and $10 for adults.

Haven Harvest Festival

Downtown South Haven is hosting their fall harvest festival all weekend! There will be haunted attractions, pumpkin painting, downtown fun, hayrides, live music, and delicious fall foods!

Great Pumpkin Festival

It’s the time of year for all things pumpkin! Head to Lewis Farm Market & Petting Zoo this weekend for a weekend full of fall fun. There will be pumpkin themed activities, treats, and more! There will also be wagon rides, U-pick apples and pumpkins, live performances, and more.

Fall in to the Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is reopening for featured day events throughout fall. This Saturday is Zoorific Kids Day which is a day for the young kids and their families thanks to Meijer! Kids will be able to visit the zoo, meet vendors and mascots, enjoy activities and animal encounters.

GR Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

The Grand Rapids Symphony brings you Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix this Friday and Saturday at the DeVos Performance Hall starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now!

Creature Feature at Kalamazoo Nature Center

Drop by the Kalamazoo Nature Center this Saturday from 11am – 12pm to get up close and personal to a animal outside of its normal enclosures. This weekend’s featured creature is the Box Turtle. Stay after the event for hiking and more family fun.

Fun Day at Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Kalamazoo is hosting their 2019 Fun Day! They’re inviting everyone to join them on Saturday from 11am – 3pm for food, games, raffles, prizes, music, and more.