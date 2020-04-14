What to expect when calling 911 during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The article below is written by Fire Chief Dave Glotzbach, President – Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs and Firefighter Michael McLeieer, President – Michigan State Firemen’s Association to ensure families in Michigan are staying safe during these uncertain times.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has and is creating new procedures for your community First Responders. We continue to learn and adjust our response procedures in our efforts to protect both our citizens and our personnel. We will continue monitoring the situation and make best practice adjustments as we move through this extended duration event. These changes have many people asking what they should expect when they call 911 asking for assistance or reporting a medical emergency.

If you do experience the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care physician and follow their instructions.

If you don’t have a primary care physician or you must call 911, please be accurate and honest so emergency responders can best take care of you, your family and your community.

Our friends from the Delta Township Fire Department in Eaton County produced this informational video describing what to expect when you call 911 and how you can help your community:

The Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs and Michigan State Firemen’s Association applaud Michiganders for the great job of staying home and helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Please continue these efforts so we can focus on the health and safety of our communities.

Remember, Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives. Where You Live!