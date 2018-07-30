Travel safe: reported 3,900 hotel or motel fires each year

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Fire safety is important, even when you are away from home. Vacations and business travel make hotels and motels our home away from home. It is just as important to be prepared and know what you would do in a hotel/motel emergency as it is in your own home.

Here are the facts:

, on average, one of every 13 hotels or motels reported a structure fire each year. There are an estimated 3,900 hotel and motel fires that cause 15 deaths, 100 injuries and $100 million in property losses throughout the United States each year.

The majority of hotel fire deaths result from fires that started in the bedroom.

Cooking equipment is the leading cause of hotel/motel fires.

Be safe when traveling:

encourages you to choose a hotel or motel that is protected by both hard-wired smoke alarms and an automatic fire sprinkler system in each guest room. When you check in, ask the front desk what the fire alarm sounds like.

After you check in, you and your family should:

Carefully read and review the escape plan posted in your room.

Find the two closest exits from your room.

Count the number of doors between your room and the exits. This will help if you need to get out in the dark.

Make sure the exits are unlocked. If they are locked, report it to the management right away.

Find the fire alarms on your floor. Locate the nearest pull stations to active an alarm.

Keep your room key and cell phone by your bed and take them with you if there is a fire.

If the alarm sounds, leave right away, closing all doors behind you. Use the stairs – never use elevators during a fire.

If you must escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke to your exit.

If you can’t escape…

Shut off fans and air conditioners.

Stuff wet towels in the crack around the doors.

Call 911 to let the fire department know your location.

Wait at the window and signal with a flashlight or light colored cloth.

Most importantly, remain calm.

E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety encourages you to visit the Hotel-Motel List to find lodging for you and your family that provides safety and security Where You Live!