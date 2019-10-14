The 3 Ps: how to save your life in an event of a fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Plan, practice and pick a place, 3 very important things that can save lives in the event of a fire. This is fire prevention month and today we have Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety and the President of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, Dave Glotzbach in studio with us.
- Plan and Practice your escape
- Pick a meeting place once outside
- Call 911 from a neighbor’s house or your cell phone
- Close the bedroom door when you sleep
Call 844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com for free alarms