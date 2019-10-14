The 3 Ps: how to save your life in an event of a fire

It's Fire Prevention Week this week and to help keep families prepared Fire Lieutenant Michael McLeieer of E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety provided information including a family friendly activity so your family can plan and practice your ESCAPE in case of a fire!

Fifteen to twenty years ago, homes had more ‘natural’ materials in them such as cotton, wool and untreated wood. Because of this, you had 15-20 minutes to escape in the event of a fire. In a typical home fire today, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds, because of all of the synthetic materials. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.