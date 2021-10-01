Post Your Fire Safety Message and Enter to Win a Prize!

ESCAPE Fire Safety

by: Michael McLeieer, ESCAPE Fire & Safety

Posted: / Updated:

Fire Prevention Week 2021 Contest

Fire Prevention Week 2021 is October 3 – 9 and we have a fun way to celebrate together!

Post a photo or video of your favorite fire safety action or slogan now through October 9th to Jake The Fire Dog’s social media pages (FacebookTwitter or Instagram).  Examples include drawing a slogan (Get Out and Stay Out, Know Two Ways Out of Every Room, Close your bedroom door before you go to sleep) or posting a photo of your family drawing and practicing your home escape plan, going outside to the meeting place…a tree, a neighbor’s house, a sidewalk, or your outside safe meeting spot) or creating your own message that will encourage others to take proactive steps to prevent a home fire and stay safe!

Here is a free template to download and draw your home fire escape map!  Home Escape Map WOTV

We will select a few entries and award fun prizes to the winners!

Hurry, the contest ends on October 9th!

