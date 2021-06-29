Play it safe this summer Where You Live!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer 2021 is here. Families are resuming their vacations, going back to the beach, the amusement park and having fun. It’s important to play it safe this summer by following these simple yet important tips Where You Live!

Dirt Bike and All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Safety:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet that fits properly, goggles, long sleeve shirt, long pants, over-the-ankle boots and gloves when you’re riding a dirt bike or ATV.

Never ride on paved roads except to cross when done safely and permitted by law.

Never ride alone. Always ride with a buddy in case either one of you runs into trouble.

Comply with all state regulations and laws regarding age of riders and what younger riders can and cannot do.

Water Safety:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more drowning deaths occur during the summer – particularly in July – than any other time of the year.

Make sure a responsible adult is supervising children when they are swimming or in and near the water.

Avoid distractions from cell phones and tablet computers.

Never leave a child alone in or near the water.

Don’t chew gum or eat while swimming, diving or playing in the water.

Keep gates around pools closed when no adult is present.

Campfire Safety:

A campfire is a lot of fun but also is a big responsibility. Be safe with your campfire to help prevent wildfires as well as burns.

Keep campfires and fire pits at least 25 feet away from a building or camper and make sure you know where embers land.

Make sure a responsible adult supervises the campfire or fire pit at all times.

Have a “Kid-Free and Pet-Free Zone” of at least 3-feet from fire pits to prevent fires and burns.

Keep a bucket of water or hose and shovel nearby.

Never put anything but wood into the fire.

Use dry sticks and dry kindling in place of flammable liquids.

Keep Supplies On Hand:

48% of Americans don’t have emergency supplies on hand.

Store a 3-day supply of water and food for your family, including pets.

Keep a first aid kit, copies of personal documents, a portable charger for your cell phone and a seven-day supply of all medicines you take regularly.

E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety encourages you to have a great time together with family and friends this summer. Remember to follow these simple yet important steps now so you will be prepared to prevent or mitigate any situation!