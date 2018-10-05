Operation Save a Life Installation Program listing

ESCAPE Fire Safety

WEST MICHIGAN (WOTV) - - Here is a list of some of the area smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm installation programs across West Michigan:

Allegan County:

  • Dorr Township Fire Department – 616-681-9874
  • Fennville Area Fire Department – 269-455-9068
  • Ganges Township Fire Department – 269-227-3806
  • Graafschap Fire and Rescue – 616-396-4060
  • Salem Township Fire – 616-292-7789
  • Saugatuck Township Fire District – 269-857-3000
  • Wayland Fire Department – 269-779-2999

Barry:

  • Yankee Springs Fire Department – 269-779-2999

Branch:

  • Coldwater Fire Department – 517-278-4177

Calhoun:

  • Battle Creek Fire Department – 269-966-3519

Eaton:

Kalamazoo:

  • American Red Cross – Raul Galvan – 269-762-1935
  • Kalamazoo Township Fire Department – 269-888-2171 - tckowalski@ktwp.org
  • Portage Department of Public Safety – Fire Division – 269-329-4487

Kent:

  • American Red Cross – Nikki Salladay – 269-303-2135 or 616-456-8661
  • Cutlerville Fire Department – 616-455-7670
  • Dutton Fire Department  – 616-541-0119
  • Grand Rapids Fire Department – 616-456-3966
  • Kentwood Fire Department – 616-554-0800
  • Walker Fire Department – 616-791-6840
  • Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan (must live in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, or Wyoming and have a resident child 14 years of age or younger. Both tenants and owners are eligible) – 616-241-3300 or email info@healthyhomescoalition.org.

Montcalm:

  • Home Township Fire Department (Edmore) – 616-902-3923

Muskegon:

  • Blue Lake Township Fire Department – 231-288-9220
  • Casnovia Township Fire Department  – 231-834-7066
  • Dalton Township Fire Department – 231-766-3277
  • Egelston Fire Department – 231-788-2254
  • Fruitport Township Fire Department  – 231-773-9312
  • Holton Township Fire Department – 231-343-6861
  • Montague Fire District Authority – 231-893-3311
  • Moorland Township Fire Department – 231-769-9402
  • Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department – 231-773-4316
  • Muskegon Heights Fire Department – 231-733-8893
  • Muskegon City Fire Department – 231-724-6795
  • North Muskegon Fire Department  – 231-744-1766
  • Norton Shores Fire Department – 231-799-6809
  • Ravenna Fire Department – 231-638-1142
  • White Lake Fire Authority – 231-893-6503

Ottawa:

  • Allendale Fire Department – 616-895-6295, ext. 30
  • Crockery Township Fire Department  – 616-837-6700 (fire station) or 616-837-6868 (township hall)
  • Grand Haven Department of Public Safety – 616-842-3460 – mdilley@grandhaven.org                                   
  • Spring Lake Fire Department – 616-215-1590

For more information on fire safety or to find a smoke alarm installation program near your community, call toll free 1-844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com.

 

