Operation Save a Life Installation Program listing

WEST MICHIGAN (WOTV) - - Here is a list of some of the area smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm installation programs across West Michigan:

Allegan County:

Dorr Township Fire Department – 616-681-9874

Fennville Area Fire Department – 269-455-9068

Ganges Township Fire Department – 269-227-3806

Graafschap Fire and Rescue – 616-396-4060

Salem Township Fire – 616-292-7789

Saugatuck Township Fire District – 269-857-3000

Wayland Fire Department – 269-779-2999

Barry:

Yankee Springs Fire Department – 269-779-2999

Branch:

Coldwater Fire Department – 517-278-4177

Calhoun:

Battle Creek Fire Department – 269-966-3519

Eaton:

Bellevue Community Fire Department – 517-719-0861 – chief@bellevuefiremi.com

Olivet Fire Department – 269-492-3340 – michael.mcLeieer@olivetfire.org

Kalamazoo:

American Red Cross – Raul Galvan – 269-762-1935

Kalamazoo Township Fire Department – 269-888-2171 - tckowalski@ktwp.org

Portage Department of Public Safety – Fire Division – 269-329-4487

Kent:

American Red Cross – Nikki Salladay – 269-303-2135 or 616-456-8661

Cutlerville Fire Department – 616-455-7670

Dutton Fire Department – 616-541-0119

Grand Rapids Fire Department – 616-456-3966

Kentwood Fire Department – 616-554-0800

Walker Fire Department – 616-791-6840

Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan (must live in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, or Wyoming and have a resident child 14 years of age or younger. Both tenants and owners are eligible) – 616-241-3300 or email info@healthyhomescoalition.org.

Montcalm:

Home Township Fire Department (Edmore) – 616-902-3923

Muskegon:

Blue Lake Township Fire Department – 231-288-9220

Casnovia Township Fire Department – 231-834-7066

Dalton Township Fire Department – 231-766-3277

Egelston Fire Department – 231-788-2254

Fruitport Township Fire Department – 231-773-9312

Holton Township Fire Department – 231-343-6861

Montague Fire District Authority – 231-893-3311

Moorland Township Fire Department – 231-769-9402

Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department – 231-773-4316

Muskegon Heights Fire Department – 231-733-8893

Muskegon City Fire Department – 231-724-6795

North Muskegon Fire Department – 231-744-1766

Norton Shores Fire Department – 231-799-6809

Ravenna Fire Department – 231-638-1142

White Lake Fire Authority – 231-893-6503

Ottawa:

Allendale Fire Department – 616-895-6295, ext. 30

Crockery Township Fire Department – 616-837-6700 (fire station) or 616-837-6868 (township hall)

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety – 616-842-3460 – mdilley@grandhaven.org

Spring Lake Fire Department – 616-215-1590

For more information on fire safety or to find a smoke alarm installation program near your community, call toll free 1-844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com.