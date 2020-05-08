Make it a fire-safe Mother’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it may not be possible to visit your mom during the current Stay Home-Stay Safe executive order. However, there are steps you and your family can take to help mom celebrate her special day virtually and promote fire safety at the same time Where You Live!

The Facts:

Since January 1st, 58 Michiganders have lost their lives in 47 building fires;

Most of these deaths occurred in homes that did not have working smoke alarms;

72% of Michigan’s victims were male and 28% were female;

Older adults represented 15% of the U.S. population, but suffered 40% of all fire deaths;

Older adults had a 2.7 times greater risk of dying in a fire than the total population;

Those ages 85 and over were 3.8 times more likely to die in a fire than the total population;

Half of all known fire fatalities occurred on average from Thursday through Sunday; and

70% of Michigan’s residential fire fatalities involve someone over the age of 40.

E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety reminds you that properly installed and maintained smoke alarms on every level of your home are the only mitigation devices that are scanning the air 24 hours a day, seven days a week for fire and smoke conditions.

Mom kept you safe growing up and now it’s your turn to keep her safe! Even though you may not be able to visit mom right now, Mother’s Day is the perfect day to give her a call or connect with her through video conferencing applications like Zoom, Skype or Microsoft Teams. Remind her to test every smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm in her home. There’s no need to have mom climb on a stool or ladder. She can use a broom handle or long stick while standing firmly on the floor to push and hold the test button on her ceiling mounted smoke alarms.

The next step is to talk mom through her escape plan. Remind her to locate two ways out of any room (examples include a door or window) in case of a fire. Remind her to never block an exit with boxes, furniture, or other household items.

Finally, grandchildren may want to make a gift for their special Grandma. A popular gift this time of year is a candle, however, candles placed too close to combustibles can easily ignite anything that can burn. A safer choice would be to give a flameless candle. They provide the same ambiance and aroma as a real candle but are much safer and may be easily ordered online.

Don’t let your world go up in smoke. Help mom enjoy Mother’s Day in a fire-safe way because Fire Is Everyone’s Fight®!