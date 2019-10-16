Kids and families learning the importance of fire safety during National Fire Prevention Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Making sure your family has a safe escape plan in case of a fire in your home is important to ensure everyone’s safety. Since October is National Fire Prevention Month, I visited the Newaygo County Fire Department along with my friends from E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety to talk about how they are promoting and encouraging fire safety in the community.

These fire safety experts encourage families to make an escape plan and talk about it with your family so everyone is on the same page incase a fire breaks out in your home. They also suggest not only planning the escape plan, but also practicing it so kids will have the muscle memory to react fast in the case of an emergency. They also strongly suggest all families to check smoke and carbon dioxide detectors at least every 6 months to ensure they’re working and up to date.

I want to thank my friends from the U.S. Fire Administration and FEMA for awarding me the Certificate of Appreciation for “exemplary service and commitment to our community”. What an honor! Thank you!

For more information on fire safety, visit escapeinc.org or visit your local fire department.