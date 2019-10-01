Keep your family safe with the Operation Save a Life Installation Program

October is Fire Prevention Month but it’s important your family is prepared and stays safe all year long! The Operation Save a Life Installation Program has created a list of area smoke alarm and/or carbon monoxide alarm installation programs across West Michigan. Check it out below!
Allegan County:
- Dorr Township Fire Department – 616-681-9874
- Fennville Area Fire Department – 269-455-9068
- Ganges Township Fire Department – 269-227-3806
- Graafschap Fire and Rescue – 616-396-4060
- Salem Township Fire – 616-292-7789
- Saugatuck Township Fire District – 269-857-3000
- Wayland Fire Department – 269-779-2999
Barry:
- Yankee Springs Fire Department – 269-779-2999
Branch:
- Bronson Fire Department – 517-369-6475 – s.wilber@bronson-mi.com
- Coldwater Fire Department – 517-278-4177
Calhoun:
- Battle Creek Fire Department – 269-966-3519
- Marengo Township Fire Department – 269-781-8422 – marengotfd@yahoo.com
Eaton:
- Bellevue Community Fire Department – 517-719-0861 – chief@bellevuefiremi.com
- Olivet Fire Department – 269-492-3340 – michael.mcLeieer@olivetfire.org
Kalamazoo:
- American Red Cross – Raul Galvan – 269-762-1935
- Kalamazoo Township Fire Department – 269-888-2171 – tckowalski@ktwp.org
- Portage Department of Public Safety – Fire Division – 269-329-4487
Kent:
- American Red Cross – Nikki Salladay – 269-303-2135 or 616-456-8661
- Cutlerville Fire Department – 616-455-7670
- Dutton Fire Department – 616-541-0119
- Grand Rapids Fire Department – 616-456-3966
- Kent City Fire Department – 616-678-4330 – kentcityfire@gmail.com
- Kentwood Fire Department – 616-554-0800
- Walker Fire Department – 616-791-6840
- Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan (must live in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, or Wyoming and have a resident child 14 years of age or younger. Both tenants and owners are eligible) – 616-241-3300 or email info@healthyhomescoalition.org.
Montcalm:
- Home Township Fire Department (Edmore) – 616-902-3923
Muskegon:
- Blue Lake Township Fire Department – 231-288-9220
- Casnovia Township Fire Department – 231-834-7066
- Dalton Township Fire Department – 231-766-3277
- Egelston Fire Department – 231-788-2254
- Fruitport Township Fire Department – 231-773-9312
- Holton Township Fire Department – 231-343-6861
- Montague Fire District Authority – 231-893-3311
- Moorland Township Fire Department – 231-769-9402
- Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department – 231-773-4316
- Muskegon Heights Fire Department – 231-733-8893
- Muskegon City Fire Department – 231-724-6795
- North Muskegon Fire Department – 231-744-1766
- Norton Shores Fire Department – 231-799-6809
- Ravenna Fire Department – 231-638-1142
- White Lake Fire Authority – 231-893-6503
Newaygo:
- Newaygo Fire Department – 231-519-0494 – Tkroll@newaygofire.com
Oceana:
- Walkerville Area Fire & Rescue – 231-742-1656 – brianhintz@ymail.com
Ottawa:
- Allendale Fire Department – 616-895-6295, ext. 30
- Crockery Township Fire Department – 616-837-6700 (fire station) or 616-837-6868 (township hall)
- Grand Haven Department of Public Safety – 616-842-3460 – mdilley@grandhaven.org
- Spring Lake Fire Department – 616-215-1590
St. Joseph:
- White Pigeon Township Fire Department – 269-483-9414
Van Buren:
- Bangor Community Fire Department – 269-427-8980 – chiefbabcock@bangorfire.org
For more information on fire safety or to find a smoke alarm installation program near your community, call toll free 1-844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com.