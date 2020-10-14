Firefighters throughout Michigan connect with their communities during Fire Prevention Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Last week was Fire Prevention Week and fire departments throughout Michigan are using unique and creative ways to connect with their communities and deliver fire and life safety education during these challenging times.

While COVID-19 has significantly changed the current operations for emergency services organizations, the fire service will still use this time to support this year’s National Fire Prevention Week campaign Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™ as safely as possible.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths. With most people forced to stay home, the number of us cooking at home has also increased, and fire departments across the state and throughout the country are anecdotally reporting an uptick in kitchen fire incidents. To thank our firefighters for all of their hard work, our friends at Biggby Coffee have generously offered free coffee to firefighters and first responders during the month of October. “We appreciate our Michigan firefighters and emergency responders for their dedication, passion and community service. They are always ready to respond to the next emergency at a moment’s notice,” said Firefighter Michael McLeieer, president of the non-profit safety charity E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. and immediate past president of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association.

Here are some examples of the fun and unique ways local fire departments are engaging and educating their community throughout the month of October.

Fire Departments throughout Muskegon County partnered together to help spread fire safety education messaging through the use of videos and social media. Topics include fire safe cooking, creating and practicing a home escape plan, proper use of fire extinguishers, and the dangers of smoking in the home. These combined outreach efforts will increase the knowledge of each and every citizen, reduce their risk of having a fire and improve their quality of life. Check out the video HERE!

Members from the Battle Creek Fire Department and other city officials provided an online opportunity for its citizens to learn some history about the fire department and benefit from some fire safety tips while everyone took a fire station tour through a virtual celebration during Fire Prevention Week. Check on their video HERE!

Members from the Charlotte Fire Department & Rural Fire Association are excited to join a new home safety visit program called Keeping Michigan S.A.F.E.™. Firefighters will install free smoke and carbon monoxide in owner-occupied homes within the department’s primary response area. Residents may contact the fire department to schedule their alarm installation. Michigan S.A.F.E. stands for Smoke Alarms For Everyone and includes over 60 Michigan fire departments and community organizations in 21 counties that are dedicated to reducing home fire deaths across the state and prevent home fires in their local communities.

Article by Firefighter Michael McLeieer