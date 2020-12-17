E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety teaches a fun way to remember holiday fire safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our dear friend, Michael McLeieer gives a fun an exciting way to teach your children fire safety this holiday season, and even an easy way for adults to remember. By following these quick tips, your home will remaing safe and sound this year.

Have a home safety escape plan, practice two ways out of every room.

Outside – go outside to your family meeting place.

Lighters and matches are tools for adults, not toys for kids.

Inspect holiday lights and wiring for damage.

Detectors make great gifts.

Always turn off a space heater and holiday lgihts.

You can take charge of your holiday safety.

To find more easy fire safety tips, head to E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety website.