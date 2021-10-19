A special “thanks” to fire fighting heroes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Fire Prevention Month and to celebrate Maranda headed out to Muskegon Fire Department with friends from E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety to celebrate some of the amazing heroes that help prevent fires and save lives.

They were joined by Fifth Third Bank and Biggby Coffee who both brought some extra celebratory fun by providing Biggby gift cards to the Fire Department Staff as well as some delicious Biggby food and coffee.

In addition to Fire Prevention Month, E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety celebrated Fire Prevention Week (October 3 – October 9) by holding a virtual contest for kids with a trip to Great Wolf Lodge as the Grand Prize. The winners of this contest were the Hughes twins from Grand Rapids.

