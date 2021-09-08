Enter to win the Monster Jam Arena Tour Contest

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOTV)- Art Prize 2021 is here and its all about connecting with your inner creativity. This year Maranda has teamed up with Meijer to give one lucky winner some art supplies to create their very own art. On top of the art supplies the winner will receive some other fun goodies including a family four pack of tickets to Monster Jam 2021 Arena Tour coming to Van Andel Arena October 8th – 10th. This great prize will have you enjoying Art Prize 2021 in a new way as well as offering you a new way to continue enjoying other event around Grand Rapids!

Register for the Monster Jam Arena Tour Contest from September 17th – September 27th. Enter up to once per day during the contest window for a chance to win these great prizes.