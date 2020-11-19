Enter to win a T-Mobile prize package this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Maranda has teamed up with T-Mobile to give away four amazing prize packages to families looking to stay connected this holiday season! This great gift is perfect for the techie person on your list! It’s easy to enter and to win!

Register to win anytime between November 19, 2020 at 6am and December 6, 2020 at 11:59pm. Four winners will be selected randomly on December 7, 2020 giving you plenty of time to get and give for the holidays!

Each prize package contains: