Enter for a chance to win a prize package from the Places we love!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Want a chance to win a prize package of family fun from some of the places we love?

Now is your chance! We’re giving away two prize packages, valued at $325 each, from some of our favorite spots in West Michigan. Each prize package includes the following:

This contest opens on Jan. 27, 2021 at 6 a.m. and runs through Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Good luck!