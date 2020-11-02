Enter for a chance to win a call or video message from Santa

Although it’ll look different this year, kids will still have the opportunity to hear from Santa in a safe way!

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering virtual visits with Santa so kids can talk with him from the comfort of their own home.

We wanted to give four lucky winners the opportunity to chat with Santa, which is why we partnered with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to give away two live phone calls and two video messages from Santa!

You can enter now through Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. for your chance to win.

Good luck!