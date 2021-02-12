Enjoy ice carving, ice sculptures and so much more at World of Winter this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter continues this weekend with Valent-ICE, Love on Ice and so many other winter-themed activities to enjoy. There are over 80 different placements around the city, including a 30 block ice sculpture that you can check out while staying socially distanced! Head down on Valentine’s Day from 5pm-7pm with your loved one, get your names engraved in ice and get a professional photo taken for free – a great memory you can take with you!

We caught up with our friend Randy Finch, the Ice Guru, to get a sneak peak of what to expect this weekend.

Stay up to date with everything going on at World of Winter by visiting WorldOfWinterGR.com!

