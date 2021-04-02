Empowering families during Spring Break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD)- Cars lined up by the dozen at Godfrey Lee Public Schools this week ahead of Spring Break. It is the Goal of Feeding America West Michigan to make sure that kids and families have a good source of nutrition in the week they are off school. On this particular day, there’s something more than a good meal waiting for these families. It’s a day of empowerment and providing a bridge to better education. That’s because Kent District Library and the World Literacy Foundation are also on hand, helping families create a home library with donated books.

For the families in line today, the opportunities only kept getting better. Representatives from T-Mobile offered hand sanitizer and wipes as well as information on their Project 10 Million. This project helps close the homework and on-line school gap by offering school districts free internet access and mobile hot spots. They are also offering district low-cost options to provide connectivity to their students for free.