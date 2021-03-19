Embracing Imperfections hosts live stream Youth Summit on Suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Embracing Imperfections and Kiwanis District of Michigan are partnering together on May 19th and 20th to host a Youth Summit of Suicide, a live stream event.

Various presenters and a youth panel will encourage a conversation around the uncomfortable, yet important, topic of suicide. The event will focus on everything from suicide prevention and mental health to insights and tools that the attendees can take back to their schools to implement. The students that have had personal experience with loss to suicide will have breakout sessions specifically for them.

For the student demographic, suicide is the second-leading cause of death making this conversation all the more necessary.

Student attendees are required to have their schools mental health professional(s) in attendance and available for their student. The first 1,000 Youth Summit on Suicide participant will recieve free admission. Admission of any non-student or school employees is $10. Registration will close on May 5th.