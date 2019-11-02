Education Everywhere even at the zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Almost anything can turn into a learning experience for students, even a trip to the zoo! Fourth graders from Rockford’s Roguewood Elementary School are experiencing Education Everywhere with their weeklong program at the John Ball Zoo. The Zoo hosts zoo-conducted educational programs for area school districts to come and learn up close about nature’s creatures at the John Ball Zoo Lab.

Even though the John Ball Zoo closes for the season on Sunday, November 3rd, they still host educational programs all year long! Visit the Zoo’s website to learn more about going to the zoo for an awesome and educational field trip!

Thanks to our friends at School News Network for this awesome story!