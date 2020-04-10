Easter crafts for kids to do at home this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Although celebrating Easter this year will not be how anyone imagined, I encourage you and your family to make the most of this holiday at home! A local West Michigan family has provided us some awesome ideas for Easter crafts that kids will love. This a great way for your family to have fun and spend time together to celebrate the holiday.

We have a full list of other great stuff that your family can do this weekend from neighborhood activities, video chatting with family, visiting an elderly loved one from a far, and so much more. Check out the full list here!