East Kentwood Varsity Dance Team dances their way to the top

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While the East Kentwood Varsity Dance Team faced many obstacles through the pandemic, they were able persevere and dance their way to the top. After almost a year of no practicing and no competitions, the East Kentwood Varsity Dance Team was finally able to resume in-person practices this past January. They really turned things around when they were able to attend local and regional competitions and placed in the top 3 at both. After regionals, the East Kentwood Varsity Dance Team was invited to attend Nationals for the first time in 10 years. See how it went.
