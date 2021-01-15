Downtown Grand Rapids launches ‘World of Winter’ outdoor festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to get ready for ‘The World of Winter’ festival hosted in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual and interactive festival showcases the beauty of Grand Rapids, by providing fun ways to get outdoors and enjoy the winter season. This weekend is opening weekend and art installations will be on display until February 28th.

The beauty of this festival is that you can come at any time and enjoy it! Visit 15 unique interactive art installations and 80+ ice sculptures that spread out across Downtown. Explore their map to plan your trip! Due to COVID-19, this year is more focused on just strolling the streets of downtown and the ice sculptors tours that are offered.

Downtown Grand Rapids invites you to ‘bundle up, grab your mask and join in on the fun!’

To explore all the exhibits available, installment dates, and more, visit their website.