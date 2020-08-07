Donate school supplies to School Supply Santa to help kids learn and grow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – For the past 13 years, School Supply Santa has been collecting and distributing thousands of school supplies and backpacks to teachers and students in need. Although this year looks a little different, the mission remains the same.

School Supply Santa is a non-profit, faith based, organization that collects school supplies to help children in West Michigan communities. Many children, of all ages, lacked proper school supplies at the start of the year needed to learn and grow, so founder Denise Kooiker wanted to do something to help.

If you also want to help by donating school supplies, or money, check out how on the School Supply Santa website!