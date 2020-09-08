Virtual, in person, or a mix of both: Local teachers provide advice for parents for 2020 school year

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout the state most schools are now back to learning, whether it’s virtually, in person, or a mix of both. We sat down with educators from Ottawa County to hear how learning will look this school year and to also hear advice for parents during these stressful times.

Parents are feeling anxious whether they are sending their kids back to the classroom or having to home school their kids. Teachers understand how stressful this can be for parents, and the Ottawa Area ISD educators want parents to know they are not alone. Educators say it’s extremely important for parents to take care of themselves since how parents behave reflects on their children. They suggest parents stay positive and have a good attitude in front of children because this helps keep kids calm during these uncertain times.

It’s an uncertain time right now, but we are all in this together and we will get through this. Good luck and have a great school year!