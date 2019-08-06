Teachers encourage kids to keep reading with fun end of summer event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Often times during the summer months kids reading levels slide due to lack of productivity while on break. Miska Rynsburger, Principal at Rose Park Elementary, wanted to do what she could to try and prevent this slide so with the help of other Holland Christian Schools teachers, they created the exciting Summer Slide Reading Event!

Partnering with parents, the school provided each kid 50 books at their individuals reading levels to read throughout the summer. Then at the end of summer they hosted the Summer Slide Reading Event! This event included inflatable slides and interactive games which parents could bring their kids to as an incentive to keep reading throughout the summer. The event was a success with over 100 kids in attendance!