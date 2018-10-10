Doing More Together

Students explore careers in manufacturing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Careerline Tech Center students and others throughout the Ottawa Area ISD  district explored careers in manufacturing during Discover Manufacturing Week, October 1-5. Local businesses hosted facility tours and open houses to educate schools about modern manufacturing.

What is Discover Manufacturing Week?

Coordinated with organizations throughout West Michigan, Discover Manufacturing Week seeks to introduce students to careers within the industry. Businesses can engage local schools to expand their career exploration and include jobs in manufacturing.

To learn more about Discover Manufacturing Week visit www.discover-manufacturing.com

