Spring Lake High School teacher raises over $80,000 to help two brothers cover their bills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring Lake is a special community! We had the chance to talk to David Theune, an English teacher at Spring Lake High School who has formed a bond with two students, Noah and Jackson, over the last 4 years. They lost their mother when they were young and just recently lost their father as well.

David set up a GoFundMe page to help the boys cover their mortgage and other bills with their first goal being $25,000. They currently have received over $80,000 in donations!

>>>Take a look at their story

If you’d like to help, you can visit the GoFundMe page to donate!