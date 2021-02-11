Spring Lake High School teacher raises over $80,000 to help two brothers cover their bills

Doing More. Together.
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring Lake is a special community! We had the chance to talk to David Theune, an English teacher at Spring Lake High School who has formed a bond with two students, Noah and Jackson, over the last 4 years. They lost their mother when they were young and just recently lost their father as well.

David set up a GoFundMe page to help the boys cover their mortgage and other bills with their first goal being $25,000. They currently have received over $80,000 in donations!

>>>Take a look at their story

If you’d like to help, you can visit the GoFundMe page to donate!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon