Ottawa ISD Careerline Tech Center offers unique opportunities for students

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich (WOOD) – Schools across the state are anticipating the decision of whether they will be back in the classroom or doing virtual learning, including tech centers who thrive on hands-on learning for kids. Maranda had the opportunity to stop by Ottawa Area ISD Careerline Tech Center to hear about the unique opportunities that students get when taking classes at the Tech Center.

If able to resume in person classes this fall, the Tech Center will take extra measures to ensure all students and instructors stay safe while in class. This includes wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands, and deep cleaning everyday. Luckily, the Tech Center has big labs which will help to spread kids out inside the center.

The Careerline Tech Center offers students the opportunities to learn skills that they can use in their future careers, this includes engineering, robotics, web design, and more. Students learn by doing the work which then leads to several opportunities working with community businesses. Find out more information about the Tech Center on their website!