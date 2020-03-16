Ottawa Area Schools provide free meals to all students across region during school closing

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich (WOOD) – Ottawa Area ISD has been working with local food service directors of K-12 school districts to ensure that all students throughout the OAISD service region are included in meal distribution plans during the school closure period amid the COVID-19 emergency. Below is information to be shared with families:

Parents may participate in ANY of our local district food service plans now through April 5, 2020. Refer to the links below for specific information for each district. Most are offering multiple pick up opportunities to receive meals for multiple days to limit the number of trips required.

Though some local district sites refer to all children “age 18 & under,” they realize that Special Needs includes students “up to age 26” and are prepared to serve these families.

There is NO cost for the meals, regardless of whether or not the family qualifies for the Free/Reduced Lunch Program.

Children do NOT need to be present with the parent(s) to pick up meals.

For planning purposes, some districts are requesting advance information. Please encourage parents to visit the district links below as soon as possible to assist in these efforts.

If you have questions about the information contained in this email, please direct them to Angela Brown, abrown@oaisd.org , 616-738-8940 ext. 4015

SCHOOL DISTRICT SITES AND INFO:

Allendale:

Coopersville:

Information: https://coopersvillebroncos.org/downloads/district_files/parent_letter_3-16-2020.pdf

Grand Haven:

Information: https://www.ghaps.org/our-district/coronavirus-updates/

Hamilton:

Meals available at High School on Tuesday, March 17 from 11:00-12:30. Then again on Friday, March 20, at the High School, Bentheim Elementary and Blue Star Elementary.

Holland:

Information: https://www.hollandpublicschools.org/our-district/superintendents-office/important-messagesupdates/

Hudsonville:

Information: https://www.hudsonvillepublicschools.org/updates

Jenison:

Meals available weekdays, March 17 – April 3, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm, at the following locations: Bursley Elementary, Rosewood Elementary, Bauerwood Elementary & Jenison High School.

Saugatuck:

Information: https://saugatuckpublicschools.com/

Spring Lake:

Information: https://www.springlakeschools.org/event/breakfast-lunch-during-school-closure/

West Ottawa:

Information: https://www.westottawa.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/WOPS-School-Closure-Food-Delivery-Flyer.pdf

Zeeland:

Information: https://mailchi.mp/zps/z-for-me-april-25-153009

ABOUT Ottawa Area ISD: Ottawa Area Intermediate School District works collaboratively with schools and communities to meet the educational needs of students of all ages in the Ottawa area. By pooling resources and providing services regionally, Ottawa Area ISD provides important programs and services to local K‐12 school districts, charter, parochial and private schools and adults in the most cost‐effective ways possible. To learn more about Ottawa Area ISD visit www.oaisd.org