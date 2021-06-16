Ottawa Area ISD welcomes Kyle Mayer as the new Superintendent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is new leadership in an Ottawa County School District. Ottawa Area IDS is excited to welcome Kyle Mayer as their new Superintendent of schools. Kyle Mayer is no stranger to the area, as he has been at Ottawa ISD since 2008 as Assistant Superintendent for instructional services. Kyle is coming into this position with a big heart for making a difference for children through education and he took some time to share with us his plans and hopes for his future in this new position.

