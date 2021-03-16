Ottawa Area ISD students donate meals to community programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the Ottawa Area ISD are doing great things for the community! Their Careerline Tech Center students in the Culinary Arts program recently raised funds by selling homemade jam and other goods so that they could provide health boxed meals to the Holland Rescue Mission along with Valentine’s Day treats to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Holland.

Funds raised each school year usually go toward field trips, class projects and charities but this year, students decided to use the money to support community members who have been impacted by the global pandemic.

