Ottawa Area ISD receives $40,000 in grants for student equity and inclusion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area awarded Ottawa Area ISD, in partnership with Hope College, grants totaling $40,000 with the focus being on student equity and inclusion.

The 3 grants benefit both English only and multilingual learners but they will benefit all students by providing access to high-quality training for teachers and show that the Ottawa Area ISD schools welcome, value and support their culturally and linguistically diverse families.

The grants will fund: 1:1 Virtual Bilingual Tutoring, Welcome Kits for new immigrant families enrolling their children in Ottawa Area ISD schools and Equity Literacy Teacher Training to empower educators.

