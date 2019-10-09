Ottawa area high school and local businesses partner to help students excel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Community partnerships to help benefit young people in our community is very important to Ottawa Area schools. One of these local schools is Grand Haven High School, who has unique relationships with local businesses to help expose young people to various type of work to better them for their future.

Grand Haven High School partners with Shape Corp to offer the PRIME (Partnership Response in Manufacturing Education) program, which focuses on helping the skills gap and address the high demand in the manufacturing industry. This helps give the high school students an idea about what they want to do for their future, before they even graduate. Shape even provides jobs to kids right out of high school or helps pay for their college education. This is a program that helps kids be the best they can be by Doing More. Together!