Not all heroes wear capes, some heroes drive school busses!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Heroes can be found everywhere in the community. They are often times ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dennis Furton, Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent is a great example of someone doing something extraordinary in his community. Among his other Superintendent duties, Furton has recently stepped up to assist as a bus driver for the district.

Maranda recently had the opportunity to visit the Spring Lake Public Schools Bus Garage to see Furton in action and recognize all of the other amazing bus drivers for their hard work. With the help of her friends from Biggby Coffee, Maranda was able to give all of the bus drivers Biggby gift cards!

