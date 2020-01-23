Learning beyond the classroom at Grand Haven Christian

GRAND HAVEN, Mich (WOOD) – Grand Haven Christian is helping their students learn in an unique way outside of the usual curriculum through the Winterim program. Instead of sitting in a classroom, the Winterim program engages students in a two-week learning experience, allowing them to choose their own courses of interest such as installing flooring, learning to cook, or doing science experiments. This program goes beyond the walls of a classroom and allows students to be a part of hands-on learning. This program also partners with the community for students to further explore their interests.

These courses allow students to gain valuable life skills as well as the opportunity to use these tools to benefit them in the future. They can also take what they learn in the community to benefit the world around them.